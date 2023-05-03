 
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’

Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s plot to allegedly destroy the Royal Family is a ‘lost cause’ now that his PR tactic is destroyed.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He started the chat off by explaining, “Apparently, Harry and his father had a long phone call, prior to Harry’s journeying over for the coronation.”

“But with a ‘quick in and out’ scheduled, and without his wife to accompany him, and in a spectacle in which he will be back in his familiar minor role, to the side, while more important forces are turning around him, and with his favourability ratings lackluster, it will be clear that his little PR war is over. And he lost.”

