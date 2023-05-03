Princess Charlotte’s birthday photo draws David Beckham attention

Princess Charlotte’s sweet eighth birthday photo has attracted Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham attention.



The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and shared latest photo of their daughter to thank fans and friend for their wishes.

They posted the photo with caption, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

The sweet photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

David Beckham, who has been friend with Prince William and Kate Middleton, also reacted to the photo by pressing the heart button.

Earlier, he had also expressed his true feelings for Kate and William on their 12th wedding anniversary on April 29 when the royal couple posted their loved-up photo to celebrate their special day.



