Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation

Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Meghan Markle accused of “strategically” timing her disappearance from limelight so that she could divert the attention from King Charles’ coronation by royal expert.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton said that the Duchess of Sussex has been taking notes from Princess Diana’s “playbook” and planned to stay away from making headlines so she can do it at the right time.

Writing opinion piece on "why Meghan’s PR stunts are a shameful bid to steal attention from the King in his Coronation week” for Daily Mail, Wootton penned that the Duchess wants her comeback to limelight a major event.

"After months of purposefully shunning the spotlight, allowing her hapless husband Harry to shoulder the backlash against his grotesque and unnecessarily nasty royal shaming tell-all Spare, the Duchess of Woke has viscerally exploded back into public consciousness, with a three-step campaign seemingly taken straight from the Princess Diana playbook,” he wrote.

"It seems Meghan strategically timed her almost total disappearance from the spotlight for four months – a lifetime in Californian terms – in order to make maximum impact when she did emerge at this critical juncture.

"Even the Sussex Squad must concede there was absolutely no reason why any of these trio of PR events had to take place in the past week,” the expert added.

"And there is also no doubt Meghan would have been acutely aware of the attention she would receive by going public after hibernating for such a long time just before a major moment for the British monarchy."


