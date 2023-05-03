Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic is on the cards? Deets inside

Madonna has recently hinted at the future of her biopic after she dropped photos with Julia Garner.



On May 2, the Material Girl hit-maker took to Instagram Story and posted a slew of photos with the Ozark star, giving fans a glimmer of hope for her highly anticipated biopic, which was said to be scrapped earlier.

In the first photo, Madonna could be seen embracing Garner who sported cut short, blonde hair.

Meanwhile, the second image showcased both women eating French fries as the Frozen singer captioned the post, “We are Madonna.”

According to The New York Post, Garner and Madonna attended the 58th birthday of famed lensman Steven Klein at Journey restaurant after Met Gala 2023.

Earlier, Madonna suspended her movie for her Celebration world tour which will kick off in July in North America, prior to heading to UK and Europe in October 2024.

At the time, Garner told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things- yeah, fingers crossed.”