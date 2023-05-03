 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic is on the cards? Deets inside
Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic is on the cards? Deets inside

Madonna has recently hinted at the future of her biopic after she dropped photos with Julia Garner.

On May 2, the Material Girl hit-maker took to Instagram Story and posted a slew of photos with the Ozark star, giving fans a glimmer of hope for her highly anticipated biopic, which was said to be scrapped earlier.

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside

In the first photo, Madonna could be seen embracing Garner who sported cut short, blonde hair.

Meanwhile, the second image showcased both women eating French fries as the Frozen singer captioned the post, “We are Madonna.”

Madonna’s ‘scrapped’ biopic back on the cards? Deets inside

According to The New York Post, Garner and Madonna attended the 58th birthday of famed lensman Steven Klein at Journey restaurant after Met Gala 2023.

Earlier, Madonna suspended her movie for her Celebration world tour which will kick off in July in North America, prior to heading to UK and Europe in October 2024.

At the time, Garner told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things- yeah, fingers crossed.”

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon recommends THIS 'fascinating' book for May: Watch

Reese Witherspoon recommends THIS 'fascinating' book for May: Watch
Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake Bongiovi’s engagement to Millie Bobby Brown
Margot Robbie may play 'Susan Storm' in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Margot Robbie may play 'Susan Storm' in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Olivia Wilde’s perfect response to wearing same attire as Vogue’s EIC at Met Gala

Olivia Wilde’s perfect response to wearing same attire as Vogue’s EIC at Met Gala
Riley Keough gushes over ‘Aussie’ husband Ben Smith-Petersen video

Riley Keough gushes over ‘Aussie’ husband Ben Smith-Petersen
Cardi B talks ‘pressure’ to outdo last year’s look for 2023 Met Gala video

Cardi B talks ‘pressure’ to outdo last year’s look for 2023 Met Gala
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage: Deets inside

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner split after 18 years of marriage: Deets inside
Pete Davidson seems to be yearning for Kim Kardashian's attention in viral Met Gala snap video

Pete Davidson seems to be yearning for Kim Kardashian's attention in viral Met Gala snap

Ben Affleck prioritizes work over wife Jennifer Lopez as she attends Met Gala solo

Ben Affleck prioritizes work over wife Jennifer Lopez as she attends Met Gala solo
Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’

Jameela Jamil points blame at 2023 Met Gala for its ‘selective cancel culture’
A$AP Rocky apologises to fan after she got injured at 2023 Met Gala video

A$AP Rocky apologises to fan after she got injured at 2023 Met Gala
Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Perfect' for wife Cherry Seaborn in 'The Sum of It All'

Ed Sheeran recalls writing 'Perfect' for wife Cherry Seaborn in 'The Sum of It All'