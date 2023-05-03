 
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry quite ‘passive aggressive’: ‘It’s not tasteful’

Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Experts believe there is nothing good about Prince Harry’s ‘passive aggressive’ public bid against Prince William and King Charles.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He started the topic off by issuing a question, and wondering, “Why air it on a talk show?”

He also added, “I think a lot of people genuinely like Prince Harry, who had a troubled youth, performed admirably through his military service and pushed down a lot of enduring pain.”

“His initiative, The Invictus Games, is noble indeed,” Mr Shepard also went on to note.

“But onlookers also, at least at a latent or half-conscious level, feel that there’s something quite passive aggressive and unassertive about addressing his father and brother through the media, which is, to some degree, what the whole publicity tour was about.”

