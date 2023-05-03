Salman Khan flaunts his ripped physique in new pool pic, fans go gaga

Salman Khan looks dapper in his new Instagram post

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to social media to share a new picture of himself, showing off his toned muscles while lounging in a pool. The actor's fans were quick to comment on the post, showering him with compliments and praises for his fit physique.

In the picture, Khan can be seen wearing black shorts and showing off his muscular back and arms while relaxing in the water. The post quickly went viral, with fans praising the actor's dedication to fitness and calling him an inspiration.



Khan, who is known for his love of fitness and bodybuilding, has been sharing glimpses of his workout routine and healthy lifestyle on social media. He has often credited his fitness regime for his success in the entertainment industry and has encouraged his fans to lead a healthy lifestyle as well.

The actor's fans have been eagerly awaiting his upcoming films, including the highly anticipated "Tiger 3" and "Radhe".