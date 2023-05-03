Prince Harry should’ve ‘gotten over’ a mother’s loss: ‘Two decades is enough’

Experts have issued a time limit to Prince Harry’s converastion about Diana because “two decades is sufficient time to process” the pain.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

The conversation arose once the author addressed the ‘understandable’ level of pain endured by Prince Harry after Diana’s passing.

Mr Shepard started off by saying, “Grievous, no doubt; but almost two decades is sufficient time to process that, especially with the old man himself, and discretely put it to bed within the sphere of family, where such intimacies belong.”

“Relating how your older brother spurned you on your first day of school, saying how you were not to interact with each other in the school grounds – practically every older brother since the beginning of formal education has laid out that dictum to their younger brother before reaching the school gates.”