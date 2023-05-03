 
Alia Bhatt returns from Met Gala 2023, flashes big smile at Airport

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently returned to India after attending the highly-anticipated Met Gala 2023 in New York City, and was spotted at the airport flashing a big smile. The actress looked stunning in a metallic gown, which she had worn to the event, and was seen happily posing for the paparazzi.

The Met Gala is one of the most-awaited events in the fashion calendar and is known for its celebrity attendees who make bold and unique fashion statements. This year's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and Bhatt made heads turn with her metallic gown, which had a plunging neckline and was adorned with sequins and crystals.

Bhatt, who is known for her fashion sense, has always been experimental with her outfits and has often made headlines for her fashion choices. Her appearance at the Met Gala 2023 was no exception, and she has received praise for her fashion-forward look.

The actress was seen at the airport flashing a big smile and was clearly in a good mood after her Met Gala appearance. She greeted the paparazzi and even posed for some pictures before heading out of the airport.

