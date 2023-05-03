 
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘rattling’ Charles III, Camilla: ‘Promises under the table’

Web Desk

Experts have accused Prince Harry of going after every member of the Royal Family with his incendiary claims.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She started the chat off by referencing Prince Harry’s 31-page statement and claimed, “In a bad case of deja vu, Harry’s latest incendiary claims are sure to have rattled a few courtiers, and the King’s, fillings. “

Where to start? With Harry’s claim that the royal family and NGN came to a ‘secret agreement’ that would help ‘smooth the way’ for his stepmother to end up as Queen?”

“Or that the King allegedly intervened and tried to get his son to drop his legal action in 2019?”

“Or that his brother Prince William received ‘a huge sum of money’ from NGN after privately settling his claim against the company in 2020? Let’s all just have a long wistful sigh here.”

