 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is a ‘man with too much time on his hands’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry’s antics have caused King Charles III, and his courtiers to erupt into a frenzy following their bad case of déjà vu.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

Her admissions have focused on Prince Harry’s 31-page statement to UK courts, in his phone hacking case.

She started everything off by saying, “With a scant week to go before his turn at the history-making event, there are more headline-grabbing histrionics by his younger son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

“Lest anyone assume that Harry’s recent six hours of on-camera catharting for Netflix, along with him penning 400-plus pages of hurt feelings and “todger” tales, would have gotten the truth-bomb throwing urge out of his system, think again.”

“Like a man with too much time on his hands and a new subscription to Microsoft Word, the duke has been at the keyboard again, and it turns out he has authored an explosive 31-page witness statement that was tendered to the London High Court this week.”

Before concluding she also added how “in a bad case of deja vu, Harry’s latest incendiary claims are sure to have rattled a few courtiers, and the King’s, fillings."


More From Royals:

Reason behind Prince Harry's late decision on coronation explained

Reason behind Prince Harry's late decision on coronation explained

King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’

Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’
Palace shares history of coronations at Westminster Abbey

Palace shares history of coronations at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry should’ve ‘gotten over’ a mother’s loss: ‘Two decades is enough’

Prince Harry should’ve ‘gotten over’ a mother’s loss: ‘Two decades is enough’
Princess Anne's remarks likely to spark anger

Princess Anne's remarks likely to spark anger

Prince Harry quite ‘passive aggressive’: ‘It’s not tasteful’

Prince Harry quite ‘passive aggressive’: ‘It’s not tasteful’
Prince Harry has talked to King Charles 'several times' despite feud video

Prince Harry has talked to King Charles 'several times' despite feud

Prince Harry considered ‘not above the law’ as US visa status comes in question

Prince Harry considered ‘not above the law’ as US visa status comes in question
‘Banal’ Prince Harry ‘drones on and on about dramas’ video

‘Banal’ Prince Harry ‘drones on and on about dramas’
Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation video

Meghan taking notes from Diana’s ‘playbook’ to steal limelight from coronation
Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’ video

Prince Harry’s PR crusade a ‘lost cause’: ‘He’s done for’