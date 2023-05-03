Prince Harry planning to take King Charles’ place at the Coronation?

Experts believe Prince Harry is planning to completely take over the Coronation from his father King Charles.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “Poor old Charles now faces the possibility of what is meant to be an august day of pomp, pageantry and hastily dry-cleaned ermine being overtaken by his son’s latest offensive.”

“And there are other cracks appearing too, when it comes to the Duke of Sussex and his relatives.”

“It is an absolute given that on May 6 he will face a reception from Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, so wintry that Aitch should probably pack his thermals.”