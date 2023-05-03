Virat Kohli shares rare image with Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. — Instagram/virat.kohli

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shared a rare image of himself with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma Wednesday.

The Indian cricketer posted the picture on both Twitter and Instagram with the caption "out and about in Delhi".

In the picture, Kohli can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt, while Anushka sports black leggings, a pullover in the same colour, and a cap.

The actress, who has starred in multiple blockbuster films, including PK and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, appears beautiful and serene in her no-makeup look.

Kohli and Sharma are one of the B-town couples who are highly praised among the people. The duo tied the knot in 2017. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika to the family.

Not only do their fans adore the couple, but both partners keep heaping praise on each other to reaffirm their love.

Recently, Kohli penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the star actor and shared some of his favourite pictures of his wife.

"Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything," the former Indian skipper wrote.

The cricketer also praised his wife for being an extremely outstanding mother and called her an inspiration for him.