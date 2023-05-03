YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to "Fight" BTS's rap line

YouTuber goes viral after instigating a beef with Agust D

A YouTuber has gone viral after posting a video in which he challenged BTS member Agust D to a rap battle against the group's other rappers, only to discover a surprising truth about Agust D's identity.

The YouTuber, known as K-Town E&T, initially posted a video in which he claimed that Agust D (real name Min Yoongi) was not as good a rapper as the other members of BTS's rap line, which includes J-Hope and RM. He challenged Agust D to a "fight" with the other rappers, saying that he believed they would outshine him.

However, K-Town E&T soon realized that he was mistaken about Agust D's abilities. After doing some research, he discovered that Agust D was actually Min Yoongi's alter ego, and that he had been responsible for some of the group's best and most well-known rap verses.

In a follow-up video, K-Town E&T apologized for his earlier comments and praised Agust D for his skills as a rapper and producer. He said that he had been impressed by Agust D's ability to write and produce his own music, and that he now understood why so many fans of BTS loved him.

Agust D has released several solo tracks and mixtapes over the years, showcasing his talent as a rapper and producer. He is known for his introspective lyrics and his ability to tackle difficult topics in his music.

Fans of BTS and Agust D have been excited to see the YouTuber's change of heart, and have praised him for acknowledging his mistake and showing respect for the rapper. Many have also commented on Agust D's impressive skills as a musician and his importance to the group's rap line.