Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan and Harry

Former US president Donald Trump slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for stepping down as working royals.

In an interview with GB News, he said that he is "surprised" the royal couple were invited to King Charles's coronation on May 6.

"I think it's going to be a great day and they will going to do a great job and he loves the country," he said.



Trump said "I got to know him quite well and he really loves the country and he loves his mother. He (Charles) loves the country, I got to know him quite well. He loved his mother too."

"She was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and there was no reason to do that.

"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited to the Coronation to be honest."

Trump added: "I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen

