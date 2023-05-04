 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly irked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their alleged betrayal by forming friendship with the couple's "enemy" Piers Morgan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be outraged by their relative's behaviour after the royal sisters were spotted at a pub with the former Good Morning Britain's presenter.

The California-based couple, who enjoy strong bond with Beatrice and Eugenie even after quitting the royal family, were reportedly 'astonished' by their behaviour after the royal siblings were seen hanging out with Morgan.

Despite the bad blood between outspoken host and the Sussexes, Harry's cousins looked thrilled to be catching up with Morgan, according to the Mirror.

"After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called so many names – Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs. It will be interesting to see how Harry interacts with his cousins during the coronation," a source told OK! Magazine.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation

Prince Harry 'looking for an excuse' to skip King Charles coronation
Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan and Harry

Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry US visa under threat after drug confession? video

Prince Harry US visa under threat after drug confession?
Meghan Markle look alike says she is a 'punching bag' for Britons video

Meghan Markle look alike says she is a 'punching bag' for Britons
Princess Charlotte's birthday picture fails to hit major milestone

Princess Charlotte's birthday picture fails to hit major milestone

Reason behind Prince Harry's late decision on coronation explained

Reason behind Prince Harry's late decision on coronation explained

Prince Harry planning to take King Charles’ place at the Coronation? video

Prince Harry planning to take King Charles’ place at the Coronation?
Prince Harry ‘no snowflake’ as ‘plenty of people endured’ what he has video

Prince Harry ‘no snowflake’ as ‘plenty of people endured’ what he has
Prince Harry is a ‘man with too much time on his hands’ video

Prince Harry is a ‘man with too much time on his hands’
King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

King Charles coronation: Reports about cost of security operation rejected

Prince Harry ‘rattling’ Charles III, Camilla: ‘Promises under the table’ video

Prince Harry ‘rattling’ Charles III, Camilla: ‘Promises under the table’
Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’

Prince Harry’s ‘irony, hypocrisy is truly something else’