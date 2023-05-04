Princess Beatrice, Eugenie leave Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in shock

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly irked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their alleged betrayal by forming friendship with the couple's "enemy" Piers Morgan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be outraged by their relative's behaviour after the royal sisters were spotted at a pub with the former Good Morning Britain's presenter.

The California-based couple, who enjoy strong bond with Beatrice and Eugenie even after quitting the royal family, were reportedly 'astonished' by their behaviour after the royal siblings were seen hanging out with Morgan.

Despite the bad blood between outspoken host and the Sussexes, Harry's cousins looked thrilled to be catching up with Morgan, according to the Mirror.



"After everything Piers has said about them as a couple – especially Meghan, who he’s called so many names – Harry and Meghan are astonished that they’ve gone behind their backs. It will be interesting to see how Harry interacts with his cousins during the coronation," a source told OK! Magazine.