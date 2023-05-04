Neha Dhupia shifts to 'new house', gets emotional on leaving '19 year old home'

Neha Dhupia pens a lengthy note 'recalling' memories she made in her old house

Neha Dhupia is feeling emotional as she leaves her 19-year-old house behind and shifts to a new place.

Neha expresses her emotions on Instagram by writing a lengthy and heartwarming note. She also shared a bunch of pictures while recalling the memories she collected in her old place.

The De Dana Dan actor wrote: "Yes it’s a true story … a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life … saying goodbye was just the hardest …I still remember as a 23-year-old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise. All I’m doing now is going away for a little bit jus so that we both get a little breathing space.”

“It’s been just a day and gosh I miss it so much already… Every room, every side, Every wall, every nook, every corner has a story to tell… this place I called home saw me grow, laugh, cry, scream from rooftops literally n figuratively.”

“From my first piece of slightest success to my heart breaks to those crazy games nights and those gorgeous Diwali lights and my obsession with multiple things that I would hoard it just embraced everyone and everything with love and positivity and a view to write “home” about."

"My crazy casting calls to my endless fittings to my evenings with friends and my midnight munchies and those occasional lovers tiffs to many unreasonable conversations with my team I never ever wanted to be anywhere else but home,” Neha added.

The 42-year old actor misses every inch of her old house. But, on the other hand, she mentions that she is also excited about the new beginnings.

“No complaints as I sit and write this in a brand new home with a promise of brand new beginnings but I feel there will be no bigger and more adventurous story to tell in my life than my time spent there. These walls welcomed me home after a long day and sometimes kept me home endlessly with the hope of having long days.”

“This home welcomed our love and our babies and I would have wanted any other corner to keep our cot than by the view of the famous mango tree… I would not want any room to be occupied by my parents and family and friends each time They visited than they did and I could not have asked for a better set of neighbours and friends in the building (very little chatter but we always knew we were there for each other) I miss, I miss, I miss it all”, she concluded.

Neha Dhupia received tons of blessings for this new journey. As per Pinkvilla, she has become the new neighbor of her best friend Soha Ali Khan.

