King Charles to be ‘crowned’ two days before Coronation ceremony

Despite the grand Coronation ceremony organised for King Charles on May 6th, the monarch will be crowned two days before the event.



According to Express UK, the special ceremony will take place on May 4th, organised by Amazon chiefs after landing in London.

The leader, Uyunkar Domingo Peas, of the tribes will be arriving from Ecuador. He will represent the rainforest tribes as he will present a headdress to Charles recognising the King’s years of campaigning against deforestation.

Peas revealed the plans during an interview yesterday, stating the crown is a “sign of respect” from the Achuar people.

Speaking to TalkTV’s Tom Newton Dunn, he said, “It’s an honour to be bestowed on someone who’s an authority, who has been – in this case of King Charles – very much committed to protecting biodiversity, to protecting nature.”

He continued, “This is a symbol that we are bestowing on King Charles to show as a symbol of our growing alliance with His Majesty and also with other world leaders, people who are interested in aligning with indigenous peoples from the heart to protect nature.”

Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed the event.

The monarch was actively involved in campaigns against deforestation up until September 2022, before the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after which he ascended to the throne.

Formerly as Prince of Wales, the 74-year-old royal’s warnings about the rainforest’s destruction have clashed with government positions in Brazil and Ecuador.

In 2007, while speaking at a WWF dinner held at Hampton Court Palace, he warned that it was crucial to find a way to keep maintaining rainforests.

“Every year 50 million acres, an area the size of England, Wales and Scotland combined are destroyed or degraded. It seems to me that the central issue in this whole debate is how we put a true value on standing rainforests to the world community.”