Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?

File Footage

Kate Middleton made sure that her sister-in-law Meghan Markle declines the invitation to King Charles’ coronation by devising a clever plan, claimed insider.



According to Radar Online, the Princess of Wales told the new monarch that there is no way she would try to fix strained bond with the Duchess of Sussex if she decides to come to coronation.

The insider even claimed that the mother-of-three must be “patting herself on the back” for making Meghan refuse the invite for one of the most historic events in Britain’s history.

"It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind" behind Meghan’s decision regarding coronation, the source told the publication.

"She made sure Meghan would've had a rotten time — with lousy seating arrangements, dinner party snubs, and family peace talks — if the Duchess of Sussex actually decided to attend," added the insider.

Another palace courtier said that even though trickery is Kate’s "usual style,” but she is “patting herself on the back and considering it a moral victory that evens the score — just a little bit.”

The insider alleged that Kate clearly told Charles that she would not make amends with the Suits alum if she comes to his crowning ceremony.

"There's just too much mud under the bridge for that — now or in the future," said the source. "Kate played Meghan like a fiddle and used her ego against her."

However, Charles has no issues with Kate’s behaviour towards Meghan as he “believes” she “instinctively knows what's right — and what will play well with the British public — and knows her huge popularity is an asset to the Crown."

"He's given her a free hand in all things related to Meghan and Harry — and is secretly delighted Kate chased the witch away from the coronation.

"She played her cards right and won," the insider said. "You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good."