Cannes Film Festival nominates Ruben Östlund as president of jury

The Cannes Film Festival has announced Ruben Östlund as the president its jury for the 76th edition of the prestigious event.

The star-studded panel includes actors Marvel’s Brie Larson and Paul Dano, directors Maryam Touzani, Rungano Nyoni, Damián Szifrón, and Julia Ducournau, as well as Afghan author Atiq Rahimi and French actor Denis Ménochet.



The jury will choose the Palme d'Or winner from 21 competition films, with the awards ceremony taking place on May 27th. Östlund, a Cannes staple has won the Palme d'Or two times; in 2017 and 2022.

In a statement following his nomination as president the Swedish director expressed his gratitude for the honour:

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of Jury president for this year’s Competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in Competition at the festival. It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs.”

Despite having made only 6 films, Östlund has already been recognized at Cannes twice in the Un Certain Regard category, where he won the Jury Prize in 2014. Later, he was selected for the Competition and won the Palme d'Or for his film The Square at the 70th Festival de Cannes, and then again for his movie Triangle of Sadness in 2022.

The Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 to May 27, 2023.