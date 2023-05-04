Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘lingering notions of paternal bonding sessions’ have ‘gone up in smoke’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

Ms Elser fears “At the heart of the matter here is the question of loyalty – to Harry’s father and to the institution that his grandmother devoted 70 long years to, no matter that she would clearly have preferred a lifetime of horsey upper-class wifery and discreet mid-afternoon G&Ts.”

“But Her late Majesty did her duty as her son the King is doing now, proving their loyalty to both their throne and to their family.”

“And Harry? Has he shown any faithfulness to his relatives and to the family business, so to speak, especially during what would have to be the biggest weeks of Charles’s life?”

“No, he’s off on his one-duke crusade with seemingly no thought for the consequences on his family or the monarchy.”

“Any lingering notions of those buttery crumpets and touching paternal bonding sessions – PFFFFTTT. They’ve just gone up in smoke and so too has the prospect of any sort of family peace and smooth-sailing for the King.”