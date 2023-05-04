 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’
Prince Harry’s ‘one-duke crusade’ gives ‘no thought for consequences’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s ‘lingering notions of paternal bonding sessions’ have ‘gone up in smoke’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

Ms Elser fears “At the heart of the matter here is the question of loyalty – to Harry’s father and to the institution that his grandmother devoted 70 long years to, no matter that she would clearly have preferred a lifetime of horsey upper-class wifery and discreet mid-afternoon G&Ts.”

“But Her late Majesty did her duty as her son the King is doing now, proving their loyalty to both their throne and to their family.”

“And Harry? Has he shown any faithfulness to his relatives and to the family business, so to speak, especially during what would have to be the biggest weeks of Charles’s life?”

“No, he’s off on his one-duke crusade with seemingly no thought for the consequences on his family or the monarchy.”

“Any lingering notions of those buttery crumpets and touching paternal bonding sessions – PFFFFTTT. They’ve just gone up in smoke and so too has the prospect of any sort of family peace and smooth-sailing for the King.”

More From Royals:

William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

William and Harry's friend who is engaged to Maria Sharapova will attend coronation?

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’

Sharon Osbourne showers praises on ‘wonderful’ King Charles: ‘Great guy’
Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare' video

Queen Camilla moved on 'pretty quickly' after Prince Harry bashed her in 'Spare'
Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media? video

Meghan Markle eyeing similar career as Oprah Winfrey in media?
Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’ video

Prince Harry slapping King Charles with a ‘middle finger’
Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown video

Kate Middleton to add ‘personal style’ in ‘statement’ Coronation gown
Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation video

Queen Camilla promises to be ‘most watched female royal’ during Coronation
Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’ video

Kate Middleton’s style choice for Coronation a ‘rejection of her job’
Prince Harry’s visa in the US ‘unlawful’ and ‘faulty’? ‘Deportation afoot' video

Prince Harry’s visa in the US ‘unlawful’ and ‘faulty’? ‘Deportation afoot'
Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show? video

Kate Middleton ‘mastermind’ behind Meghan Markle coronation no-show?
Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry video

Prince William releasing own documentary after Prince Harry
Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation video

Prince Louis reportedly confirmed for King Charles’ coronation