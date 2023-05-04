Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni' to re-release in theatres as tribute to late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni will be re-released in theatres as an ode to late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's biographical sports film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" is set to re-release in Indian theatres, nearly five years after its initial release in 2016. The film, which chronicles the life of Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was a critical and commercial success, and Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the cricketer that earned him widespread acclaim.

The decision to re-release the film comes after fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020, requested for the film to be re-released in theatres as a tribute to the late actor. The re-release is also seen as an opportunity to celebrate Sushant's work and legacy, and to honor his contributions to Indian cinema.

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", directed by Neeraj Pandey, follows the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his childhood to his early days as a struggling cricketer, and his eventual rise to fame and success. The film also sheds light on Dhoni's personal life, including his relationships, struggles, and triumphs.

Sushant Singh Rajput's performance in the film was widely appreciated for its authenticity and depth, as he brought the character of Dhoni to life with his nuanced acting. The film also features an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla, among others.