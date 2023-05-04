 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MS Dhoni' to re-release in theatres as tribute to late actor

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajputs MS Dhoni will be re-released in theatres as an ode to late actor
Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni will be re-released in theatres as an ode to late actor 

Sushant Singh Rajput's biographical sports film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" is set to re-release in Indian theatres, nearly five years after its initial release in 2016. The film, which chronicles the life of Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was a critical and commercial success, and Sushant Singh Rajput's portrayal of the cricketer that earned him widespread acclaim.

The decision to re-release the film comes after fans and admirers of Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020, requested for the film to be re-released in theatres as a tribute to the late actor. The re-release is also seen as an opportunity to celebrate Sushant's work and legacy, and to honor his contributions to Indian cinema.

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", directed by Neeraj Pandey, follows the journey of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, from his childhood to his early days as a struggling cricketer, and his eventual rise to fame and success. The film also sheds light on Dhoni's personal life, including his relationships, struggles, and triumphs.

Sushant Singh Rajput's performance in the film was widely appreciated for its authenticity and depth, as he brought the character of Dhoni to life with his nuanced acting. The film also features an ensemble cast of Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla, among others.

More From Showbiz:

Who is Madiha Imam's husband Moji Basar?

Who is Madiha Imam's husband Moji Basar?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils why he does not react to rumours

Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveils why he does not react to rumours
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on how she feels NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on how she feels NOT being part of 'Dream Girl 2'
Vijay Varma 'blushes' when teased by rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia's name: WATCH

Vijay Varma 'blushes' when teased by rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia's name: WATCH
Neha Dhupia shifts to 'new house', gets emotional on leaving '19-year-old home'

Neha Dhupia shifts to 'new house', gets emotional on leaving '19-year-old home'
'The Kerala Story' triggers high alert in India's 'Tamil Nadu' state

'The Kerala Story' triggers high alert in India's 'Tamil Nadu' state
Sonakshi Sinha reveals her role in 'Dahaad' differs from Salman's 'Dabangg' role

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her role in 'Dahaad' differs from Salman's 'Dabangg' role
Priyanka Chopra 'botched' nose job invited 'depression'

Priyanka Chopra 'botched' nose job invited 'depression'
Madiha Imam deletes all but three Insta posts after marriage

Madiha Imam deletes all but three Insta posts after marriage
YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to

YouTuber goes viral after challenging Agust D to "Fight" BTS's rap line
Virat Kohli shares rare image with Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares rare image with Anushka Sharma
Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16

Priyanka Chopra reveals father put bars on windows after her return to India at 16