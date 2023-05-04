 
Showbiz
Thursday May 04, 2023
Alia Bhatt once called Ranbir Kapoor 'Sonam Kapoor of Men's Fashion'

Thursday May 04, 2023

Alia Bhatt referred Ranbir Kapoor as Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion 

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made headlines when she called her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, the "Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion". Alia's comment, made during an interview, was in reference to Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and is considered a style icon in the industry.

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her effortless style and fashion choices, was all praise for Ranbir Kapoor's fashion sense. The actress once said that he is one of the most stylish men in Bollywood and has a great sense of fashion.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is also known for his effortless style, has often been spotted making fashion statements at various events and public appearances. The actor, who is currently working on several projects, is known for his understated yet impactful fashion choices, which have earned him a legion of fans.

