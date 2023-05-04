 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut

Doja Cat has recently addressed her feline appearance at the Met Gala 2023.

Speaking to Vogue, the Kiss Me More singer revealed that she was inspired by late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat, Choupette for her unusual look.

“I use fashion to express myself. So, bottom line, any time that I'm doing something like this that's avant-garde or out of the ordinary,” said the 27-year-old.

Doja continued, “It's another way of just me expressing myself and also whoever I'm working with.”

“There's nothing like sending a message through what you're wearing and having a story behind something,” explained the songstress.

Doja remarked, “I think it's really refreshing to see when people do stuff like that.”

The Grammy winner further stated, “It's exhausting to take yourself so seriously to the point where you're limiting your experience in your life.”

“I love to embrace everything,” noted the singer.

Doja pointed out that she “doesn’t like to hide things and mask” herself.

“I like to think outside the box,” she added.

