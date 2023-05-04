Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’

Experts believe Prince Harry is officially starting his losing streak, as his family ‘shifts allegiances’.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She started off by pointing out the unstable nature of King Charles’ monarchy.

She even went as far as to admit that with the ‘royal chess board’ a hot mess, there is only one thing that’s’ guaranteed, and its that “allegiances are shifting.”

Per Ms Elser, “With pieces on the royal chessboard moving all over the place, with allegiances seemingly shifting, with court documents and family revelations swirling and eddying about London, drama, like loo paper, is one thing that seems all but guaranteed.”