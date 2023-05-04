Ed Sheeran expects his career to hit ‘plateau’ in few years: Here’s why

 
Thursday May 04, 2023
Thursday May 04, 2023

Ed Sheeran has recently confessed that his music career will eventually end in the next few years.

Speaking on his Disney+ documentary, The Sum Of It All, Ed said, “I feel like my life has to eventually plateau just to be kind to my children. I want them to be.”

The Perfect hit-maker continued, “I've been coming to terms with it a lot and career plateau at certain points.”

“I think by the time Lyra and Jups are in school. The world will have said ‘we're good’,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Ed’s wife Cherry expressed her hear for her “career-focused husband”, stating, “I worry about you though, I don't think you're programmed that way.”

To this, the Shape of You singer replied, “Not well. I don't think anyone copes well.”

“You get into the music industry to make people want to like your music and the moment they say, ‘well actually we prefer this, I think it's quite a difficult thing’. I really care,” he added.

