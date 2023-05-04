Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors'

Prince Harry admits he made the Nazi uniform blunder due to lack of knowledge.

The Duke of Sussex, who wore a Swastika costume at a themed party with Prince William back in the days, reveals his mistake was not to ask 'enough questions' about Hitler's conduct towards Jews.

The Duke adds he did not actually understand his fault up until he met a woman who had experienced the horrors first hand.

Harry pens in 'Spare': "She described her confinement, the horrors she saw, heard, smelt. Her stories were as difficult to hear as they were vital. But I won’t retell them. They’re not mine to retell. I’d long understood that the photo of me in a Nazi uniform had been the result of various failures—failure of thinking, failure of character."

Harry later regrets not being educated enough to reach out to the survivors.

He adds: "But it had also been a failure of education. Not just school education, but self-education. I hadn’t known enough about the Nazis, hadn’t taught myself enough, hadn’t asked enough questions of teachers and families and survivors. I’d resolved to change that. I couldn’t become the person I hoped to be until I changed that."

