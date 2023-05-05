Prince Harry 'downed glasses of vodka' due to William wedding 'nervousness'

Prince Harry is touching upon his nervousness ahead of elder brother Prince William's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a short trip to the North Pole ahead of the 2011 event, through out deeply about the role he would be playing in the wedding.

On his way back to London, Harry recalls feeling numb and stressful for the occassion.

He pens in 'Spare': "But just then, a powerful storm came sweeping across the top of the earth, canceling my flight, canceling all flights. Hurricane winds battered the area, growing so intense that they cracked the runway. Repairs would be required."

Harry then talks about downing shot after shot, to help him brother: "While waiting, I hung out with an assortment of engineers. We drank vodka, sat in their makeshift sauna, then jumped into the ice-cold ocean. Many times I tipped back my head, downed another shot of delicious vodka, told myself not to stress about the runway, the wedding, anything."