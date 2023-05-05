Prince Harry had to say 'bare faced 'lie' to protect Prince William pals

Prince Harry admits he had to lie to the public ahead of Prince William's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex thought it best to protect his elder brother's civilian friends from harassment as they were set to join him as the best men.

William's pals, James and Thomas, were discreetly given the role at the Royal wedding in 2011.

Detailing the decision, Harry pens in 'Spare': "The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie. The public expected me to be best man, and thus the Palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn’t want me giving a best-man speech."

Harry adds: "He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn’t wrong. Also, the lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents."

Explaining the consequences, the Duke of Sussex continued: "Had they been outed as Willy’s best men, the rabid press would’ve chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families’ lives. Both chaps were shy, quiet. They couldn’t handle such an onslaught, and shouldn’t be expected to."

