pakistan
Thursday May 04, 2023
Sindh forms committee for promotion of arts, culture

Thursday May 04, 2023

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Sardar Ali Shah (centre) chairs a meeting in Karachi, on May 4, 2023. — Arts Council
Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Sardar Ali Shah (centre) chairs a meeting in Karachi, on May 4, 2023. — Arts Council

The Government of Sindh Thursday established a coordination committee consisting of the arts council of the province to promote arts and culture, which will be headed by Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, Muhammad Ahmad Shah and Sukkur Arts Council President Mumtaz Bukhari.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Karachi under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Sardar Ali Shah. The presidents and secretaries of arts councils across Sindh participated in the meeting.

The presidents and secretaries of all arts councils across Sindh will be members of this committee.

The committee has been tasked to organise all the arts councils across Sindh on the pattern of Karachi’s arts council and especially the divisional headquarters, where arts councils are located. The committee will also mobilise for the promotion of culture and literature.

The meeting’s participants decided that the services rendered by Arts Council Karachi under the leadership of President Ahmad Shah in the “promotion of art, culture and literature should be implemented as a model across Sindh”.

The committee will also mobilise the councils and take steps to promote the culture and literature of Sindh.

It was decided in the meeting that the coordination committee will establish painting, theatre, and music academies in other arts councils of Sindh, where education and training will be given in various departments of arts.

