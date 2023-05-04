Buckingham Palace under attack days before King Charles’ coronation

With King Charles’ Coronation just days away, Buckingham Palace saw a serious security lapse

With King Charles’ Coronation just days away, Buckingham Palace saw a security lapse; it reportedly came under attack earlier this week on Tuesday by a man suspected of using ‘shotgun cartridges’ to intimidate Palace guards.

According to the BBC, a man was arrested outside the Palace after he was suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges into Palace grounds, with royal security services resorting to a controlled explosion to get the situation under control in the late hours of May 2.

The man was taken under police custody soon after under ‘suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon’, however, as per the BBC, “The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”

The Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan commented on the incident the next morning, and shared that the man had asked police officers outside the Palace about a soldier, and when refused, began to throw shotgun cartridges over Palace walls.

The man was not carrying a gun as per the Met Police, and was only found to have a knife on him. He did, however, warn the police about searching his bag ‘with care’, leading them to carry out a controlled explosion over it

Commenting on the lapse of security just days before King Charles’ coronation, security minister Tom Tugendhat said the police response was ‘fantastic’ and assured that a ‘huge security operation’ would be in place for the Coronation.

As per the BBC, “The suspected shotgun cartridges have been recovered and will be examined by specialists.”