Shahid Afridi hosts dinner for ‘Pakistan’s heroes’ after historic win against New Zealand

Former Pakistan cricket team captain shares pictures of the gathering on Twitter. — Twitter/SAfridiOfficial

Shahid Afridi, former captain of the national cricket team, hosted a dinner for the Pakistani team at his residence in Karachi on Thursday, a day after Green Shirts registered their first one-day international series win over New Zealand in 12 years with a hard-fought 26-run victory in the third match in Karachi.

He shared the pictures of the gathering saying, “Hosted Pakistan’s heroes for dinner, super proud of each one of you. Good luck for tomorrow [PakvsNZ match]”.

Pakistan's squad, which is currently taking part in five-match one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand in Karachi, enjoyed dinner at Afridi's home.

Players including Shaheen Afridi, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman, and Iftikhar Ahmed alongside coaching staff members can be seen in a group picture.

After winning the ODI series against Kiwis on Wednesday, the Pakistan team enjoyed a free day in the city.

An overall bowling performance by Pakistan helped them bowl out New Zealand for 261 and win the third ODI by 26 runs.

Set to chase 288 runs, New Zealand kept losing wickets after regular intervals. Openers Tom Blundell and Will Young provided a good start to them but their departure was followed by a couple of quick wickets.

Blundell scored the highest 65 runs for New Zealand. Skipper Tom Latham made 45 runs whereas Cole McConchie resisted a bit in the end but couldn't take New Zealand over the victory line. He scored 63 not out including six boundaries and two maximums.

For Pakistan, Shaheen, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah bagged two wickets each. Agha Salman bagged one wicket.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq led Pakistan from the front amid controlled bowling by New Zealand to restrict the home side to 287-6. Imam continued his form from the previous two matches and built momentum alongside skipper Babar Azam. The two batters shared the crease for an eye-catching partnership of 108 runs.

Imam was looking good to finally score a century in this series. But, he once again fell on nervous 90. His innings included seven boundaries and a six.