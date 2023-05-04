Buckingham Palace attacker detained over mental health charges

A man arrested outside Buckingham Palace earlier this week has been detained under the Mental Health Act

A man who was arrested outside Buckingham Palace earlier this week for throwing shotgun cartridges into Palace grounds has been detained under the Mental Health Act in the UK, reported BBC.

The Met Police was called to action outside the Palace late on Tuesday, May 2, and had to resort to a controlled explosion after the man warned them against searching his rucksack. Soon after, the man was arrested and found to have a knife on him.

In a statement shared a day after the untoward incident, the Met Police shared that the man ‘will remain on bail while he receives care in a hospital’.

The Police also said that the 54-year-old was being held under the Mental Health Act, with Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan saying, “The suspect has undergone a mental health assessment and has been deemed fit to be interviewed,” reported the BBC.

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were not present at Buckingham Palace during the incident, but had hosted the Australian Prime Minister at the Palace earlier the same day.