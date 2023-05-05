 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck’s always present for his kids: ‘He's so involved’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez heaped praises on husband Ben Affleck for being an amazing dad to his kids while revealing how well-informed he is when it comes to dealing with children.

During an appearance on The View, the Shotgun Wedding star said it “brings tears” to her eyes seeing how much effort the Argo star puts in being a good father to his kids.

“He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes,” JLo said. "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen.”

Affleck is a father to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and stepdad to Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids,” she continued.

“He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” the singer-actor added.

Jennifer Lopez went on to shower more praise of Ben Affleck, noting that even though he has a very hectic schedule, he always takes out time for his kids and family.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," Lopez said, adding, "and that's who he is."

This comes after she revealed in an interview with Today that her kids love Affleck while talking about how he has connected to them following their marriage.

"They love Ben!" JLo said. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us.”

"He's fantastic,” Lopez continued. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him and they appreciate him, and so do I."


More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran weighs in on ‘Thinking Out Loud’ lawsuit win: ‘The truth was heard’

Ed Sheeran weighs in on ‘Thinking Out Loud’ lawsuit win: ‘The truth was heard’
Video: Ed Sheeran addresses decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘it’s therapy’

Video: Ed Sheeran addresses decade-long friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘it’s therapy’
Drew Barrymore comes out in support of Hollywood writers’ strike: Here’s how

Drew Barrymore comes out in support of Hollywood writers’ strike: Here’s how
Amber Heard not in hurry to resume acting after relocation to Spain: Insider video

Amber Heard not in hurry to resume acting after relocation to Spain: Insider

Marvel outdoes itself by releasing 600 versions of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Marvel outdoes itself by releasing 600 versions of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Inside Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet-up at Met Gala 2023 after split video

Inside Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet-up at Met Gala 2023 after split

Taylor Swift, new beau Matty Healy planning to go public with their romance video

Taylor Swift, new beau Matty Healy planning to go public with their romance

King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing' video

King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out video

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out
Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers

Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers
BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK