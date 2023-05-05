Jennifer Lopez says Ben Affleck’s always present for his kids: ‘He's so involved’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez heaped praises on husband Ben Affleck for being an amazing dad to his kids while revealing how well-informed he is when it comes to dealing with children.

During an appearance on The View, the Shotgun Wedding star said it “brings tears” to her eyes seeing how much effort the Argo star puts in being a good father to his kids.

“He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes,” JLo said. "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen.”

Affleck is a father to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and stepdad to Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids,” she continued.

“He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it,” the singer-actor added.

Jennifer Lopez went on to shower more praise of Ben Affleck, noting that even though he has a very hectic schedule, he always takes out time for his kids and family.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," Lopez said, adding, "and that's who he is."

This comes after she revealed in an interview with Today that her kids love Affleck while talking about how he has connected to them following their marriage.

"They love Ben!" JLo said. "He's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us.”

"He's fantastic,” Lopez continued. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him and they appreciate him, and so do I."



