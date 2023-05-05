 
Arijit Singh to build hospital in West Bengal

Indian playback singer Arijit Singh wants to play his part in serving humanity by building a hospital completely from his own expenses.

Arijit aims to build a hospital in Murshidabad’s Jangipur in West Bengal. He has also received support from the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.

The CM West Bengal has asked the state and the district administration of Murshidabad to assist the singer to achieve his goal.

During the administrative meeting of Murshidabad and Malda on Thursday, the CM discussed about the construction of Arijit’s hospital.

She directed all the officials: "Arijit, the son of our soil, wants to do something for the village. He wants to build a hospital. I have given the documents to the district administration. He wants to build a hospital in Jangipur, Murshidabad. I will tell the administration to provide all the possible support to him."

The CM also instructed MP Khalil Ur Rahman from Jangipur to assist him in the making of a hospital.

"If Arijit builds a hospital in Jangipur, MP Khalilur will be most happy. So, I would ask you to help Arijit”, she stated.

As per India Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said: “The state government has built a super specialty hospital in Jangipur. If Arijit builds the hospital, then it will benefit people."

Arijit Singh’s aim to build a hospital is a nice initiative for which he will be getting all the assistance and support he needs from the respective authorities. 

