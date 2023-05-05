Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is headed towards divorce as is visible after the lovebirds recent outing at an NBA game in Los Angeles last month, claimed her sister.



Samantha Markle, estranged sister of the former actor, attacked her marriage once again, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thinking about parting ways.

This comes just few days after she claimed in an interview with Channel 7 that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “really unhealthy for each other” while branding their relationship “toxic.”

Even tough Samantha is not on talking terms with the Suits alum since 2014, she still made a shocking claim about her estranged sister’s marriage to GB News.

The 58-year-old said she’s “seen signs” that Meghan was at “loggerheads” with Harry before moving on to discuss a viral video of the Duchess in which she seems to be stopping her husband when he leans in for a lip lock.

“It’s so different and so inconsistent with her character,” she said of the video. “Previously, in all the photographs she was pining over him, putting her hands all over him, grabbing his hands, grabbing his back.”

“So what’s up with this? Is this a symbol of separation? This is different. This is seemingly a statement on her part that she’s not all that touchy feely right now,” she ignited the rumours.

Samantha continued: “It’s kind of sad. It’s telling the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse and maybe they’re making decisions to part.”