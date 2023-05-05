Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has finally opened up about Prince George’s official role as Page of Honour at King Charles coronation.

The Princess of Wales has disclosed that Prince George, who is second in line to throne after his father Prince William, is ‘excited’ about his official role as Page of Honour at King Charles coronation.



He has been taking part in rehearsals for the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey Saturday with excitement.

According to Daily Mail, King Charles and William led the Royal Family in attending rehearsals for coronation earlier this week.

Prince George, 9, was seen walking behind his father Prince William as he arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton revealed this during her visit to Soho with husband Prince William on Thursday.

The Princess said Prince George is 'excited' about the event.

When asked if George was looking forward to it, she replied: 'He is actually. Having done a few rehearsals, I think everyone is a bit more relaxed.'