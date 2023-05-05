Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside

A famed journalist for The Mirror once broke into the Royal Family and found himself being given ‘unfettered access’ to the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and even Princess Anne.

The entire experiment was conducted back in 2003, by Ryan Perry.

He used fake references, and a CV to gain access inside the Royal Family’s main home, Buckingham Palace.

Once he was done, he walked out on his £11,881 job, the night George Bush was slated to visit the Palace.

“For the past eight weeks, I have enjoyed unfettered access throughout Buckingham Palace as one of the Royal Family’s key aides.”

“Had I been a terrorist intent on assassinating the Queen or President George Bush, I could have done so with absolute ease.”

“Indeed, this morning I would have been serving breakfast to key members of his government, including National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice and US Secretary of State Colin Powell.”

“Such is the shocking incompetence at the heart of the biggest security operation ever in Britain.”

Recalling his first day on the job, Perry explains he received a full all-areas security pass that allowed him “unquestioned access to every member of the royal family.”

His CV even featured one real and one fake character reference, and admits, “At one stage the palace even accepted a character reference over the telephone from a regular at the pub where I used to work as a barman.”

Despite the fact that “Exposing my lies would have taken a simple check on the internet.”