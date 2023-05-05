Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama

File Footage

Prince William and Kate William reportedly going through some tough times in their married life and issues surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added to it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have fights like normal couples, however, with the ongoing royal drama, tensions between the couple have increased, according to report by US Weekly.

An insider spilt to the publication, “No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years.”

“They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry,” the insider added.

The source went on to claim that “nonstop” royal duties are also affecting Prince William and Princess Kate amid their ongoing marital struggles.

It was also highlight by the outlet how the couple is preparing for King Charles’ upcoming coronation with three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through,” the source added. “They’re in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary.”

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William are not on talking terms ever since the Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir Spare that his elder brother physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle.



