 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton marital struggles heightened amid Prince Harry drama

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William and Kate William reportedly going through some tough times in their married life and issues surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added to it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have fights like normal couples, however, with the ongoing royal drama, tensions between the couple have increased, according to report by US Weekly.

An insider spilt to the publication, “No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years.”

“They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry,” the insider added.

The source went on to claim that “nonstop” royal duties are also affecting Prince William and Princess Kate amid their ongoing marital struggles.

It was also highlight by the outlet how the couple is preparing for King Charles’ upcoming coronation with three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through,” the source added. “They’re in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary.”

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William are not on talking terms ever since the Duke of Sussex claimed in his memoir Spare that his elder brother physically attacked him over an argument on Meghan Markle. 


More From Royals:

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to their hilarious viral video video

Kate Middleton, Prince William react to their hilarious viral video
Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’ video

Meghan Markle ‘can’t prove she’s on ‘psychological last-legs’
King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’ video

King Charles accused of harboring a ‘cartel’ family’
Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside

Buckingham Palace’s security could’ve allowed a ‘terrorist’ inside
Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George reacts to official role at King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making decision to part ways? Speculates sister

King Charles coronation: 22 million Britons plan to skip celebrations

King Charles coronation: 22 million Britons plan to skip celebrations
Kate Middleton expresses her true feelings for King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton expresses her true feelings for King Charles coronation
People in Wales want Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles removed

People in Wales want Prince William and Kate Middleton's titles removed

King Charles warned of health scare ahead of coronation

King Charles warned of health scare ahead of coronation
Queen Camilla's grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm

Queen Camilla's grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm
Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge'

Prince Harry 'won't burn the final bridge'