K-pop group IVE hits 200 million views on music video for ‘After LIKE’

K-pop group IVE has hit the 200 million mark on the music video for their highly successful song After LIKE. It is their second and quickest MV to have achieved the feat, coming after Love Dive.

They originally released the MV in August 2022 which means it only took them around eight months to hit the 200 million mark.

They just released their first full studio album named I’ve IVE along with its hit title track I Am. They also recently became the first K-pop group of 2023 to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kil certifications with their catchy pre-release track Kitsch.

Additionally, the girl group managed to quickly claim the top spot on the Circle Weekly Chart with this new comeback.



To achieve the certification an artist needs to claim the top spot in multiple major charts after release. The group has seen major success since their debut with the song Eleven.

IVE attracted attention with their darker sound and went on to claim several music show wins soon after their debut earlier towards the end of 2021. Their following tracks such as After LIKE and Love Dive continued their streak of success, attracting global attention with their striking sound.