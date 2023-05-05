 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
Prince Harry ‘can never hope to compare’ to Diana: ‘Her pain was on a different scale’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s bid to compare his pain to that of his mother, Diana, is shocking because “its anywhere near the same scale or intensity” endured.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He believes, “Along the way, the prince has made some fundamental errors,” in his bid to compare Meghan to Diana.

Especially since, “Millions of everyday magazine readers were compelled, initially, by the classic fairytale scenario, the notion of her as an ornament to society – and later by the idea of her as a strung-out, hampered, emergingly independent woman from a different world – the princess trapped in the castle.”

“The collapse of the marriage, and sense of her straining to reinvent herself, further raised her astonishing profile. All of this stemmed from her initial outsider status.”

“Harry has a few of those elements: the ‘spares younger brother, the lack of modern, sympathetic ‘wraparound’ care, for which he can claim a legitimate extent of grievance, and the sting, by association, and out of solidarity, with murkily unclear racial bias in relation to his wife.”

“But it’s not anywhere near the same scale or intensity of that endured by his late mother.”

