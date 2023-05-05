Prince Harry ‘shunted off with the lower-rung’ as William ‘enjoys the show’

Experts believe Prince Harry will be forced to suffer in ‘pure silence’ while seeing Prince William’ being ‘feted by the public’, since he can’t do a thing about it.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes “It is an absolute given that on May 6 he will face a reception from Prince William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, so wintry that Aitch should probably pack his thermals.”

“He likely be shunted off to sit with the lower-rung members of the royal family while watching the Waleses being feted by the public, press and every Fleet Street pundit worth their liver spots.”