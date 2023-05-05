Brad Pitt focuses on future with ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt focuses on future with new ladylove Ines De Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt is reportedly focusing on his future with new ladylove Ines De Ramon even though his work schedule makes it really hard.

According to US Weekly, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star has confessed his feelings to his new lover years after parting ways with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

An insider gave an insight into their couple’s “fairly new” relationship while revealing that their romance is going strong.

“Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down,” the insider said of Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon, revealing that the lovebirds have have already said “I love you” to each other.

The source went on to share that Pitt “does want to settle down again,” before noting that despite having a “crazy” schedule, he is focused on his future with new ladylove.

“[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the insider shared.

Pitt and the jewelry designer were first linked together back in November 2022, when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles.

The couple was then sighted on several outing including the Babylon actor’s 59th birthday and during their New Year’s Eve getaway in Mexico.