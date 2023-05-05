Kate Middleton, Prince William react to their hilarious viral video

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reacted after their hilarious video went viral on social media ahead of King Charles coronation.



Social media star Francis Bourgeois - whose real name is Luke Nicolson - posted the hilarious video of his interaction with Kate and William on Instagram.

He shared the video with caption: “The Elizabeth Line sprint at Tottenham Court Road is quite enjoyable once you get used to it!”

Kate and William commented, “Nice to see you”

Prince William and Kate travelled from Acton to Tottenham Court Road on the Elizabeth Line to visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho.

According to Daily Mail, Palace aides had invited Luke Nicolson, who boasts over 2.9 million followers on TikTok, to meet the royal couple at the end of their journey.

The publication claimed Kate and William filmed the hilarious video with TikTok star Francis Bourgeois so as to reach a 'younger audience'.

They spoke with Nicolson as the royal couple stepped off the tube.

Prince William told the social media star the Elizabeth line was 'really good.'