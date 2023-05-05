Americans stand behind Meghan Markle on coronation decision

Meghan Markle and US President Joe Biden are prominent among notable people who are skipping the coronation of King Charles.

A latest poll conducted by Newsweek shows Americans stand behind the Duchess of Sussex's decision to skip the ceremony.

According to the magazine, Meghan's plan to skip the coronation is opposed by just 12 percent of Americans while 42 percent approve of the plan.



Prince Harry is due to be in London on May 6 to watch his father be crowned.

Meghan and Harry's son, Prince Archie, turns four the same day and the duchess will stay in California with the children, also including Princess Lilibet.

It said 12 percent disapproved, including five percent who strongly disapproved, while 37 percent neither approved nor disapproved and nine percent said they did not know.

The poll revealed that Gen Z were particularly in favor of Meghan staying away from the ceremony, with 57 percent approving, including 19 percent strongly. Eleven percent disapproved, including four percent strongly.