Matric exams: BSEK seeks imposition of Section 144 around exam centres

KARACHI: In a bid to discourage the use of unfair means, Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah on Friday urged the concerned authorities to impose Section 144 of the criminal procedure code around the examination centres amid the matric exams.

The annual examination 2023 for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-I and II are scheduled to begin on May 8.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said that the board was asked to outsource the papers, but it is not possible for the body.

He maintained that the board requested the K-Electric to ensure an uninterrupted electric supply in the metropolis during the examinations.

The BSEK chairman said that the science group exams will be held in the morning. while general exams will be held in the evening.

The BSEK chairman maintained that over 0.39 million candidates will appear in the examinations this year.



He said that 524 examination centres have been established to facilitate the candidates. Giving details, he said that out of the total 245 centres are set up for the female candidates.

He said that 97 vigilance teams have been formed to monitor and visit the centres during examinations and make them transparent.

Shah maintained that 19 hubs have been formed in different areas form where the examination papers will be transported to the centres across the metropolis.

As many as 79 prisoners will also appear in the examination from jail, he added.

