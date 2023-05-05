Meghan Markle’s ‘channeling Kim Kardashian’: ‘Just a carbon copy’

Experts believe Meghan Markle is using her brand-new revenge makeover to ‘channel her inner Kim Kardashian’.



Royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine issued these claims.

She believes “Now we know why we haven't seen much of the Duchess of Sussex lately. She's clearly been working on a bit of a makeover. Having some me time. Investing in some self-care, as young people say.”

“Gone is the messy bun and the fresh-faced, just-stepped-off-the-yoga-mat Meghan.”

“In her place is a glossy, razor-sharp Duchess, all primed and plumped-up like she's been dipped in double cream, rolled in cashmere and infused with 24-carat fabulousness.”

“She's channelling Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michelle Obama. Sexy but strong, independent, confident, uncompromising. As my daughter would say, she came to slay.”

Before concluding, Ms Vine also referenced some similarities between Diana and Meghan.

In her eyes, “Princess Diana had her 'revenge dress': this is a revenge makeover. Meghan's back — and she's not going anywhere any time soon. No coincidence, I'm sure, that she chose to resurface so close to the Coronation. She's not coming — but she might as well be.”