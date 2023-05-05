 
Friday May 05, 2023
Cillian Murphy's honest confession about playing 'lead role' in Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has recently confessed that he was “desperate” to play lead role in Christopher Nolan’s movies.

Speaking to Associated Press, Murphy, who had appeared in Nolan’s five movies as supporting actor, said, “I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there.”

The Peaky Blinders star continued, “I don't really care about the size of the part.”

“But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him,” he revealed.

Murphy revealed he was stunned to receive Nolan’s call for his new movie, Oppenheimer.

“He's so understated and self-deprecating and, in his very English manner, just said, ‘Listen, I've written this script, it's about Oppenheimer. I’d like you to be my Oppenheimer’,” shared the actor.

Murphy remarked, “It was a great day.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Nolan, Murphy mentioned, “We have this long-standing understanding and trust and shorthand and respect.”

“It felt like the right time to take on a bigger responsibility. And it just so happened that it was a huge one,” he added

