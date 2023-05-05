Courteney Cox advices her daughter to limit ‘sunbathing’: Here’s why

Courteney Cox has warned her daughter to avoid “too much” sun exposure as this might “fry her skin”.



In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Scream star revealed that she used to spend too much time in sunbathing in her 20s that it “did significant damage” to her skin.

Reflecting on her bad experience, Cox suggested her 18-year-old daughter, who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, to limit her sun tanning.

Cox advised her daughter, “The obvious is sun care. Then don't lay in the sun and don’t fry.”

“I always say to my daughter, ‘Coco, your skin is incredible. Let me show you my chest’,” stated the Friends alum.

“Then she's like, ‘Mom, I would never have that kind of skin’. I'm like, ‘Yeah. Your face you always look at, but you forget your body. Wear sunscreen and care about your body. Really use the right products because it catches up’.”

Cox revealed that she makes sure to wear sunscreen now to “keep her skin protected” while playing outside.

“I love the Dynamic Skin Recovery Sunscreen. I play tennis. I'm out in the sun a lot. And even if it didn't have sunscreen, I would use it. It's so illuminating and gives you so much moisture. I love the way it smells too. I use that and I use it all over my body because I'm lucky enough to be able to do that,” explained the 58-year-old.

Other than that, Cox also recommended the Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream, which she uses at night, adding, “It's very hydrating and works really well.”