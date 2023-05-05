Jennifer Lopez dishes details about action role in The Mother

Jennifer Lopez has expressed her elation for her latest action role in upcoming movie, The Mother on The View show.



During her appearance on Thursday’s episode, the Shotgun Wedding actress-producer said, “It was a lot of fun, but it was also a lot of work.”

Per synopsis, Lopez plays the assassin character who is trying to “abscond from dangerous assailants and comes out of hiding mainly to protect her daughter whom she gave up earlier in her life”.

The singer and actress revealed that she had to take regular fight training for her role.

“It was choreographed. We have to be efficient,” stated the 53-year-old.

Lopez explained, “I can’t be fighting eight hours a day. After like an hour, I’m like, OK. So, they had to be real efficient and they choreographed it almost like a dance, which is good for me since I’m a dancer.”

Reflecting on her career in the industry, the actress mentioned that she’s excited to be able to do action roles now, like her one in The Mother.

Lopez however, shared her wish to get “these types of roles that I’m getting now, funnily enough, when I was a little bit more, you know, spry. But a little bit, you know, younger”.

“These types of roles are kind of empowering, and it makes me feel strong and good. And it was great,” she added.