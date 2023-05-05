King Charles snubs Princess Diana’s brother

King Charles has reportedly not invited Princess Diana’s brother Charles Earl Spencer to his coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.



According to a report by The Independent, King Charles decision has left close members of Prince William and Harry’s uncle family shocked.

The Earl family members were assuming he would be invited to the coronation.

The publication, citing a friend reported, “What’s galling is that Earl Spencer may well have turned down the invitation for obvious historic reasons, but this brutal exclusion left no option for any elegant diplomacy.”

Charles Spencer, at the funeral of his sister Princess Diana in Westminster Abbey around 25 years back, had vowed to always look after his nephews.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6.